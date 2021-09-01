Governor Mike Parson visits southwest Missouri for bicentennial celebration

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Governor stops in southwest Missouri today — in a schedule that’s taking him around the state celebrating the bicentennial.

Governor Mike Parson made appearances in a couple of notable sites this morning. He’s logging countless miles around the state, visiting destinations like the Maple Leaf City.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be in Carthage Missouri today. And it’s an honor and privilege to be the 57th governor of the great state of Missouri,” said MO. Gov. Mike Parson.

Governor Mike Parson toured the historic courthouse, getting a firsthand look at recent renovations.

“This is a beautiful courthouse here in Carthage, Missouri. And when you’re the second most photographed place in Missouri, that’s a huge honor,” said Governor Parson.

Parson is highlighting state history as part of Missouri’s 200th birthday earlier this month. That includes name dropping famous Missouri residents like Walt Disney and Edwin Hubble.

“You look at George Washington Carver and all the commitments he made President Truman, for what he did, General John Pershing the highest ranking military, ever, ever, in our country,” said Governor Parson.

And there are the well known sites, like Route 66 in Joplin.

The Governor also stopped there, talking about it’s importance in attracting visitors to the state.

But he adds that this celebration is about more than famous dates and cities.

“You know I’ve had the opportunity to be around for a little bit – even overseas. But I’m telling you when I come back to Missouri and I get off that plane and step on that tarmac, I say I’ll never leave this state again. Because I just love the people of this state and I love this state,” said Governor Parson.

Governor Parson also visited Wilson’s Creek Civil War Battlefield in Republic and the Missouri Sports Hall Of Fame today.

This is just one part of the state bicentennial celebration — for the link, click here.