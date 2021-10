ST.LOUIS--Lawyers for the National Football League and the St. Louis interests suing them over Stan Kroenke's move of the Rams to Los Angeles were back in a St. Louis circuit courtroom Wednesday afternoon, with the judge in the case asking sharp questions about why several league owners have failed abide by a previous motion months after they were ordered to do so.

Judge Christopher McGraugh had already ordered Kroenke and several other team owners to turn over financial records. The owners of the Chiefs, Cowboys, Patriots and Giants have so far failed to comply fully with the order. The records would help St. Louis attorneys know how much they could seek in damages in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in January.