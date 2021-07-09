Governor Parson claims Mercy Hospital ventilator shortage was caused by mismanagement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mercy Hospital in Springfield reportedly ran out of ventilators over the 4th of July weekend before locations in Arkansas and St. Louis quickly sent more.

Both Mercy and Cox believe the situation was never out of the hospital’s control.

In a series of tweets, Mercy’s Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick clarified, “At no time did we have a patient need we couldn’t meet at Mercy Springfield. Last weekend the number of ventilators in use escalated so quickly-something our care team has never experienced before-that we had to activate our plan to bring in more.



Our supply leaders immediately got ventilators delivered. We had transport ventilators available but did not use them…Our respiratory leaders should be commended for their quick actions.”

Governor Parson claimed mismanagement caused the shortage during his briefing on July 7th, saying, “The state has a stockpile of ventilators. When somebody says we’re out of ventilators, that’s more of a management problem than anything.”

Cox Health CEO Steve Edwards defended Mercy in a tweet, saying in part, “Mercy running out of ventilators is not a management issue. It’s about how rapidly the landscape changes under the delta variant. Sicker, younger, quicker. Mercy responded with lightning speed.”