Governor Parson leaves Thanksgiving attendance up to Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson is leaving who attends Thanksgiving up to the residents of Missouri.

Parson said on social media that the “government has no business going through the front door of your homes to decide how many members of your family are there, how many are not.”

He wants every Missourian to take responsibility for their own actions. He asked for Missourians to social distance, wear a mask and wash their hands.