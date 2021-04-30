Governor Parson orders Capitol Dome to light blue in honor of fallen police officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Parson has ordered the Capitol Dome to light blue in honor of fallen police officers tonight.

Parson says he’s honoring those who “paid the ultimate price to protect their fellow Missourians and make our communities safer.”

The annual Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service to honor those officers will be held Friday, April 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

The ceremonies will be at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the north side of the State Capitol.