JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested on Thursday for President Biden to issue a disaster declaration to give federal assistance in response to the historic flooding to St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.

“Our state and local teams have been working around the clock to assist Missourians in the St. Louis region and provide resources,” said Parson. “Today, we are requesting a federal major disaster declaration in order to provide further aid to support the region’s recovery. We appreciate our SEMA team, first responders, and community partners who continue helping the St. Louis region move forward from this disaster.”

According to Parson, he requested individual assistance for St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties which will allow residents from those areas to search for federal assistance in regards to vehicles being damaged in the flood, temporary housing, and replacement of damaged belongings, etc.

The State Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were among the eight organizations that were assessing homes, businesses, and other properties that were affected by the flood.

Parson said if the request is approved then local governments and nonprofit agencies can seek federal assistance to be reimbursed for the recovery cost such as repair, and replacement costs for damaged roads, and other public infrastructure.

There is a multi-agency resource center (MARC) this weekend to provide relief for Missouri residents that were affected by the flood. MARCs consisted of federal, state, and local agencies along with local and faith-based organizations. MARCs had supplied over 800 people with relief since the first center had opened on August 2 at Wentzville. The center will be held Friday and Saturday at Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. On Friday, it will be open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There are other resources for flood victims to seek help. You can contact United Way at 211 or attend a shelter provided by the American Red Cross at St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Rd, St. Louis, MO 63133.