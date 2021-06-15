Governor Parson signs bill prohibiting vaccine passports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 271 Tuesday which restricts local governments on health orders and prohibits the requirement of vaccine passports.

The order will only allow public health orders to restrict direct or indirect access to businesses, churches, school, etc. for 30 calendar days in a 180-day period when the governor has declared a state of emergency. Any extension requires a majority vote from the local government.

If no state of emergency is in place, restrictions may only be made for 21 calendar days and an extension requires a two-thirds vote from the local government.

“This legislation I am signing today requires local leaders to be more transparent in their reasoning and accountable for their decisions when it comes to public health orders,” Governor Parson said. “It also prohibits local, publicly funded entities from requiring a vaccine passport in order for residents to use public services, and while we encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, it is not the government’s job to force them.”

HB 271 also prohibits any local government that receives public funds from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or vaccine passports to access transportation systems or other public services.