ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will name a new St. Louis Circuit Attorney Friday. After 18 applications and five interviews, Governor Mike Parson is set to announce his pick for the next St. Louis Circuit Attorney at 11 a.m.

This comes three days after Kim Gardner abruptly resigned, two weeks ahead of schedule. Gardner previously said her last day would be June 1.

According to our reporting partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, several names are circulating as possible replacements. And the person appointed today will replace the current interim circuit attorney, Evan Rodriguez. He has led the circuit attorney’s office on a temporary basis since Gardner resigned.

Governor Parson says he wants the best person for the job who can restore law and order to St. Louis. The Republican governor listed four qualities he would look for in the winning applicant: a commitment to the written rule of law; strong managerial experience; a record of fair and just application of state and local law; and that the person be a member of the St. Louis community.



This appointment is only temporary. Voters will eventually have the final say on St. Louis’ circuit attorney in an election next year.

