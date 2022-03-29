JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC), in conjunction with the United States Department of Defense, will host a virtual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day event today at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at vimeo.com/event/1919338. A traditional pinning ceremony will include remarks from Governor Mike Parson, Congresswoman Ann Wagner, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Kelly McClelland, and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff.