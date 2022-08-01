UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited University City Monday to assess the flood damage in the area.

Parson said the cleanup is underway for Missouri flood victims, and he announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint preliminary damage assessments in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles, and Montgomery, Illinois counties. The assessments will determine how much federal funding the area could receive to help residents and businesses.

“They are on the ground today doing the assessment here,” said Parson. Then I think once the declaration is signed, you will see people on the ground when everyday citizens can go in there and say ‘Here is what I lost.”‘

“I’m glad help is on the way. I’m hoping that I can talk with someone in the next two days about getting help,” said St. Louis resident Brandon Jones.

Jones said he lost everything he owns and the flood reached nine feet in his basement. Jones said he was captured on camera assisting the St. Louis Fire Department with rescuing his elderly neighbor from high water near his home at Natural Bridge and Marcus in north St. Louis.

“He stepped in the drain and his leg got caught, said Jones. “I knew the guy he was carrying could not walk, so it was my instinct, I had to jump in there and help him.”

State and local agencies are opening multi-agency resource centers this week:

Tuesday, August 2

Element Church

100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500 | Wentzville, MO 63385

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

John F. Kennedy Community Center

315 Howdershell Road | Florissant, MO 63031

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

St. Louis City location TBD