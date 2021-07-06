Gower man pleads not guilty in death of 5-month-old son

PLATTSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man has pleaded not guilty in the death of his 5-month-old son. Dillon Livingston is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse or neglect.

He appeared in court Tuesday. A probable cause statement says first responders were sent to Livingston’s home in February after a call about an unresponsive child.

Livingston was taking care of his son at the time. A court document says Livingston claimed the boy was injured when he rolled out of a recliner. Livingston’s next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 7.

