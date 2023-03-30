ST. LOUIS – The gates at Busch Stadium don’t open until noon, but FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor and Ty Hawkins just couldn’t wait.

They have friends in high places who let them in early. The two spoke to the Senior Editor of the Cardinals Magazine and Scorecard, Elisabeth Meinecke, and other redbird representatives about what goes into Opening Day themes for the redbirds. Meineke revealed the official cover of the 2023 scorecard.

She also detailed an exclusive sit-down with duo Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.