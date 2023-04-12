ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 is teaming up with McDonald’s’s for a new, tasty way to enjoy The Masked Singer.

You could find a plush version of your favorite contestant with your Chicken McNuggets or cheeseburger. Whether it’s Rhino from season three, Ms. teddy from season seven, or Raccoon from season five.

There are 12 toys to unmask

Alien

Raccoon

White Tiger

Thing-A-Ma-Jig

Ms. Teddy

T. Rex

The Prince

Space Bunny

Peacock

Rhino

Yeti

Fox

The limited-time Masked Singer happy meal toys are expected to be swapped out by the end of the month. Head to your local McDonald’s soon if you want to add them to your happy meal toy collection.

The Masked Singer is on Wednesday night on FOX.