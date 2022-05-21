WILDWOOD, Mo – Raise a family or horses (maybe both!) on 52 pristine acres of farmland in west St. Louis County.

The 4,150 square-foot home is set a few hundred feet off Wild Horse Creek Road, giving owners an air of privacy while providing visitors with wonderful views of animals grazing on the drive up to the residence.

Constructed in 1967, the spacious ranch-style home features an abundance of windows, allowing maximum natural lighting and views over the property.

The home contains five total bathrooms and four bedrooms. The family room has vaulted wood-paneled ceilings, wood floors, skylights, and a floor-to-ceiling brick wood-burning fireplace.

The primary suite also features wood-paneled ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a luxury private bathroom.

An updated kitchen showcases granite countertops, a stone backsplash, and a brick wall with built-in ovens.

There’s a gated entrance on the main driveway and two detached garages that can house three vehicles each.

The property has seven ponds and provides ample pasture ground to raise horses or other farm animals. But if you want to continue the equine-rearing traditions of the residence, the property comes with an outdoor and indoor riding arena.

The ranch is being sold for $4.75 million.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Hunter J. Hindman; Living the Dream, Inc.