ST. LOUIS – The ‘International Day of the Girl’ returns to St. Louis. The all-inclusive event has been celebrated worldwide for 11 years now.

It encourages the public to focus on key issues that adolescent girls face and provides a way for them to connect with each other. This year, Confluence Academies will host the ‘Sophia Project’s International Day of the Girl’ event.

This year’s theme is the ‘digital generation.’ The conference will focus on how to help girls balance their self-esteem and self-care online while providing them with empowering tools for the future.

The event is Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Center Arts Academy.