ST. LOUIS (AP) — Members of a grand jury that indicted an investigator in the criminal case against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are urging a state disciplinary board to take stronger action against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, calling her conduct “reprehensible.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday reported that grand jury members last month asked a federal judge to forward a letter detailing their concerns to the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel, which is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by lawyers.

The counsel last month recommended only a written reprimand for Gardner’s conduct in the Greitens case.

The Missouri Supreme Court will ultimately decide punishment.