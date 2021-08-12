Grand jury charges former Ballwin police officer with assaulting teen boy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County grand jury charged a former Ballwin police officer Wednesday with fourth-degree assault against a 17-year-old boy.

St. Louis County said Charles Thomas Lancey, 40, was charged with the Class A Misdemeanor for the incident that occurred during a traffic stop on August 20, 2020.

Lancey allegedly pulled the teen out of his “vehicle by his arm and clothing during a traffic stop, causing physical injury and pain to the teen.”

If found guilty, the charge carries a punishment of up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case and then turned it over to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office on June 28. The Conviction and Incident Review Unit is an independent unit formed by Bell to investigate and prosecute matters that include excessive force by police officers.

“The conduct alleged in this case is unethical, unconstitutional and absolutely unnecessary,” Bell said. “Police are authorized to use the minimum force necessary in dealing with suspects. The conduct we allege goes well beyond the use of minimum force and is an assault; furthermore, we allege that the officer in question was in absolutely no danger whatsoever.”

The trial date has not yet been scheduled.