ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis grand jury indicted a 25-year-old for murder last week in what prosecutors allege to be a retaliatory killing.

The indictment, filed on Sept. 19, charges Jacorren Riley with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Riley is accused of gunning down Levi Henning on the morning of June 22 near his home in the 5600 block of Bartmer Avenue, in the city’s West End neighborhood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Henning had been charged with the April 2020 murder of Parkway West High School student Carieal Doss, Riley’s younger sister. In March 2023, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped the case because of a failure to turn over evidence.

However, Henning remained in jail for a 2018 robbery charge until May 18, 2023, when a circuit court judge agreed with a defense attorney’s request to toss the case for violating Henning’s right to a speedy trial.

Henning had been out of jail for a little over a month when he was killed. Riley was arrested on July 20.

Riley remains in custody without bond. He’s due in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 27.