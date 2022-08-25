ST. LOUIS – After two years of construction, the largest development in the history of the Missouri Botanical Garden is ready for the public. This weekend, you can be among the first to experience the new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. It is much more than just a place to buy tickets.

At the front entrance, visitors will be greeted by more than 45,000 plants that reflect the global scale of the garden’s work. Once inside, you will find a new auditorium, new visitor engagement center, expanded Sassafras Café, and a bigger gift shop.

Accessibility to the main garden area has been improved. Gone are the necessary stairs or elevator ride. You walk straight through the center and into the garden. Once out in the new South Garden, you’ll find connected walkways to well know garden landmarks.

Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, 2022, the garden welcomes everyone to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center. There will be special performances and activities. Admission is free and no advance tickets are required. Click here for a schedule of events.

The new visitor center is part of the $100 million Gateway to the Garden campaign, funded entirely through private donations.