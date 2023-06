ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch served as the backdrop for the Grand Pride Parade, an epic march in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The procession started at the corner of 8th and Market Streets, and ran through the Pridefest grounds, before wrapping up at the intersection of Market at 15th Street.

Thousands of people were on hand to see the creative talents of those involved in the parade. St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones was on hand to express her support for the community.