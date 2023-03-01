ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are working to determine the events that led up to Tuesday night’s shooting death of a Jennings teenager.

Emily Valentine was shot and killed Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue in south St. Louis. That’s in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

When police officers arrived, they found Valentine’s body outside on a parking pad. She’d been shot in the face.

Valentine was rushed to a local hospital, but could not be saved. She was 15.

Rosie Valentine, Emily’s grandmother, is devastated and hopes whoever is responsible is held accountable.

“She was a good girl. I had no problems with her,” Rosie said. “I love my grandbaby; that was my world.”

As of Wednesday morning, police say the City of St. Louis has recorded at least 27 murders. Four of those homicide victims have been 17 years of age or younger.

If you have any information on Valentine’s murder, contact the SLMPD Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).