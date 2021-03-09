Grandmother distraught after 9-year-old shot and killed near her home

ST. LOUIS – There are cries for justice after the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in south St. Louis.

As of Monday morning, there have now been seven homicide victims in the City of St. Louis ages 17 and under within the first 10 weeks of 2021.

St. Louis Police reported no arrests for the shooting death of Caion Greene. The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday near his grandmother’s home on Lasalle Park Court, just south of Downtown St. Louis.

“They took my baby. They took my baby from me,” grandmother Christine Greene said.

The agony over Caion’s death stretched from Christine’s front porch to the mayor’s office.

“My heart goes out to Caion’s family. Just a very sad situation,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

“I can’t believe they took him from me at 9 years old, 9 years old, 9 years old!” Christine Greene said.

Caion was with his parents and baby brother, she said, dropping off food for her when two men emerged from between apartment buildings and started shooting. The gunmen ran after the car and continued shooting the family drove away, a neighbor said.

Caion was the only one wounded. His family took him straight to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no known reason for anyone to target this young family, an investigator said. It appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

Caion was an exceptional student and a respectful, affectionate boy, loved ones said. He was always full of hugs and smiles.

He was supposed to get an award at Peabody Elementary School on Monday, his grandmother said, for excellence as a student. He was in the fourth grade. A spokeswoman for the St. Louis City Public Schools said the district’s crisis response team held virtual meetings with Caion’s classmates and school staff to help them navigate this terrible tragedy.

“Y’all shot my grandbaby. Y’all took my grandbaby’s life. Y’all shot my grandbaby in the heart, sleeping in the back of his car, trying to go see his grandmama, trying to see his grandmama: me!” Christine Greene said.

“We shouldn’t have to be scared to come out of our houses and walk to our cars,” said Deshandra Pirtle, Greene’s friend and neighbor. “We should be able to bring our kids and our grandkids outside to play.”

Caion was a like a nephew to her, she said.

“Who can hear me, hear the pain in my heart? I want them to come forward for my grandson,” Christine Greene said.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips in the case. Call 866-371-TIPS if you have any information on the shooting.

