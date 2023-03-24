TROY, Mo. – Criminal charges have now been filed against the grandson of a Troy couple found shot to death inside their home this week.

Davionne McRoberts is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. Kathy and Donald McRoberts lived in a trailer community on Eames Road.

Court documents stated that after hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw Davionne run from a wooded area wearing only boxer shorts. Some residents said the grandson also shared some bizarre Facebook posts. He told police he had heard voices since he was a child.

“Whenever people are talking that kind of strange, you have to say something and let somebody know,” said Aiden White, a Lincoln County resident.

“I hope he gets the help he needs, and I also hope that justice is served,” said Penny Mathews, a Troy resident who lived near the victims. “He needs to be punished.”

Nathaniel Jones is a nephew of the victims. He said he is pleased that the charges have been filed.

Sonja Curtis works at a nearby Casey’s. She recalled the grandfather bringing smiles to the faces of co-workers whenever he visited the store.

“He was a very nice guy,” Curtis said. “Very, very, sweet, very humble, and always made us laugh.”