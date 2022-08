ST. LOUIS – Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it’s entering a “non-binding letter of intent” with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.

The two companies plan to build a two-million-ton granulated pig iron facility which will mean the eventual closure of Granite City Steel Works and the elimination of 1,000 jobs.

Saturday was supposed to be Family Day — but union leaders at the mill chose to call it “Save Our Families Day” instead.