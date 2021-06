JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo,– 25-year-old Michael Lewis of Granite City is still missing after he vanished in the waters at Rockford Beach last night.

Rockford Beach is along the Big River in House Springs.

Emergency crews did an extensive search of the area and he was not located.

There have been several other recent drownings also on the Big River as well as the Meramec River. A 14-year-old boy also drowned in Creve Coeur Lake last night.