ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is a big day at Grant’s Farm.

Former President Ulysses S. Grant was born 200 years ago on Wednesday. He led the union to victory in the Civil War and became the nation’s 18th president in 1869. Before the war, he married St. Louisan Julia Dent. They built a home on what is now Grant’s Farm.

On Wednesday, the National Park Service will host tours and special events there. There will also be a concert at 6:30 p.m. Grant’s Farm opens for the season on Saturday.