Grant’s Farm fully reopens today

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm returns to full operations Friday, May 28.

The park will be open from 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week through August 22.

Social distancing and other safety guidelines will be observed. To avoid crowd congestion, Grant’s Farm has also implemented a required-reservations parking policy for 2021. Visitors can go to Grantsfarm.com and reserve a 30-minute arrival time window.

The reservations will give you a timed entry. There will be 80 reservation spots available during each 30-minute window.

Guests can stay as long as they like for the day.

Guests will find familiar favorites including tram rides through the park, carousel rides, animal shows, goat feeding, renovated and expanded Parakeet feeding, camel rides, Clydesdale Stables, Tier Garten and Hospitality Bar.

Grant’s Farm’s general manager says his team is excited to reopen the entire park after recently re-opening Deer Park Adventure earlier this month.

“Everything guests know and love about Grant’s Farm is back – along with a few expanded and enhanced experiences. Guests are likely to notice we have made some changes to ensure social distancing and other safety measures,” said Grant’s Farm general manager Scott Smith in a statement.

You can learn more about the hours and find a link to parking reservations on Grantfarm.com.

