ST. LOUIS – 2023 marks the 12th anniversary of the Busch family owning Grant’s Farm. As part of the anniversary celebration, grant’s Farm is debuting a new show that features 150 drones.

Starting Friday, ‘Grant’s Farm in The Sky’ show will take place every Friday and Saturday evening at 9:00 until Labor Day weekend. Tickets cost $12.

You can purchase those at Grant’sFarm.com.