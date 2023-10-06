ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm invites artists to participate in its mural contest as part of the 120th anniversary celebration.

Located in St. Louis, Grant’s Farm has a variety of animals, including horses from Anheuser-Busch’s farms, exotic creatures typically found in zoos, and a delightful petting area featuring pygmy goats. Open to the public since 1954, the farm has been a cherished part of the Busch family since 1903.

The farm is not only home to the Busch family but also preserves the Hardscrabble Cabin, originally built by former U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant.

Requirements: Artists must be at least 18 years old and can submit one mural proposal, which should be drawn to scale and adhere to the specifications. All submissions must be original and depict figurative artwork.

Alongside their proposal, artists should include a resume, a biographical sketch (maximum 250 words), and an artist statement (maximum 250 words) explaining how their artwork relates to the theme “120 Years of Grant’s Farm.”

All documents should be sent in PDF format to mural@grantsfarm.com. Entry deadline is December 15, 2023, and notification of the winner and runners-up is February 15, 2024.

Prize Money: The competition winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and the opportunity to install the mural in spring 2024. The mural’s rights will transfer to the property, while the artist retains the right to promote their work.

Grant’s Farm will cover all mural implementation material costs. Two runners-up will each receive a $1,000 cash prize, and Grant’s Farm may explore opportunities to feature other submissions in virtual exhibitions or on merchandise.

For questions or to submit your proposal, please contact mural@grantsfarm.com.