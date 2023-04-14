ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Grant’s Farm is almost ready to open for the new season, but celebrations for the new season have been postponed due to severe weather.

Grant’s Farm will now open for the 2023 season on Sunday, April 16. Guests can enjoy all general admission activities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A fireworks show and live DJ performance had been planned for Saturday too, but that will now be postponed two weeks to Saturday, April 29.

Grant’s Farm is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. Visitors can check out Clydesdales and other animals, walk around historical buildings, take a tram ride and enjoy a variety of food and drinks.

Next month, Grant’s Farm will host a show called “Grant’s Farm in the Sky – A Drone Show Spectacular.” These will be held on Fridays and Saturday when weather allows from Memorial Day to Labor Day weelend.