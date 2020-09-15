Grant’s Farm reopening October 1 with Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm will reopen to the general public after being closed for more than six months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning October 1, Grant’s Farm will welcome visitors to its inaugural Halloween Drive-Thru Experience. Guests will be able to enjoy the spooky season-themed lights and decorations display from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Tickets for the experience are $40 per vehicle. Reservations are required and can be made at GrantsFarm.com. Visitors can purchase snacks, beverages, photos, and other goodies online in advance prior to driving to Grant’s Farm. Buses and RVs will not be allowed.

The Halloween Drive-Thru Experience will operate Thursday through Sunday each week in October.

Grant’s Farm Halloween Drive-Thru Experience

October 1 – October 15

Thursday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

October 16 – October 31

Thursday and Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.