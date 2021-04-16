Grant’s Farm reopening soon with Deer Park Adventure experience

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Another family fun destination is soon reopening. Grant’s Farm is now accepting reservations for its Deer Park Adventure experience. 

Grant’s Farm is set to welcome back guests on May 1 for the first time in over 18 months. 

While the farm here is reopening to the public in just a few weeks, they are only going to be offering their Deer Park Adventure experience for now. The hope is for them to open the farm for general admission later in the summer. 

Even though they haven’t had guests since Oct. 2019, except for some of their holiday drive-through events, they have still been busy. General manager Scott Smith says they have a lot of great new things that they can’t wait to share with the public so we’ll have to look forward to those announcements. 

The Deer Park Adventure is a VIP-type experience available for private groups of up to 10 people. It requires a reservation ahead of time that you can now make online. Tours will be available Tuesdays through Sundays with timeslots throughout the day. 

In order to ensure a safe and pleasant visit, social distancing is required along with other safety guidelines. Smith says safety is their top priority but they are enthusiastic about this experience. 

“This is a very exciting time for us. We’re excited to start welcoming visitors back on to the farm,” Smith said. “We’re out here; we have our yak, our bison, and then our herd of bovine up on the top of the hill. The longhorns and Watusis. But this is a great experience where you get a chance to be closer to the animals than ever before. It’s a two-hour experience and then cap it off with bottle feeding our baby goats. So you’ll get to see the big animals and little animals alike.” 

Reservations are filling up fast. For more information or to book your experience, visit grantsfarm.com.  

