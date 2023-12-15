ST. LOUIS – In celebration of its 120th anniversary, Grant’s Farm is looking for artists to design and paint a permanent mural on its iconic Tiergarten façade.

Organizers are making a last call for mural submissions. The winning artist receives $5,000. Two runner-ups will get $1,000 each.

The mural should honor Grant’s Farm’s natural environment, historic architecture, its many animals, along with the Busch family’s German heritage. Organizers say it should also evoke the four seasons.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.