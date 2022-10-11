ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Families packed Grant’s Farm over the weekend to celebrate fall festively with Halloween Nights. For some, the visit was spoiled by long lines or traffic jams.

Organizers from Grant’s Farm are hoping to improve the experience for future Halloween Nights events. According to a Facebook post, the site is planning for many adjustments in the upcoming weeks to offer the “best experience possible.”

Doug Stagner, President of Grant’s Farm, has collected feedback. He says there are plans to add more police officers on-site for traffic control and a faster check-in process.

“We had incredible demand to attend Halloween Nights over the past weekend. Thank you for embracing our new fall lineup of events so enthusiastically,” Stagner adds on the Facebook post.

Grant’s Farm is hosting Halloween Nights on Thursday to Sunday evenings through Oct. 20. Visitors have a chance to take part in a haunted tram ride, among other activities.

Anyone looking to offer feedback on the event can email President@GrantsFarm.com.