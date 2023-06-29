ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Grant’s Farm will hold three Fourth of July-themed drone shows this weekend ahead of the summer holiday.

Visitors can watch “Grant’s Farm in the Sky” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. The custom choreographed show will feature 150 drones flying in unison above Grant’s Farm. It’s the only drone show of its kind taking place around St. Louis around Independence Day.

Tickets to the show will cost $12 per person. Each show will have a patriotic theme, and visitors can enjoy Grant’s Farm attractions and live music beforehand.

Grant’s Farm is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. For more information on the show and other Grant’s Farm events, click here.

