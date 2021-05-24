Grant’s Farm to host charity concert to benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

ST. LOUIS – Stephanie Mannis is hosting a special concert as part of the competition for the ‘Woman of the Year’ title with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The popular band The Samples from Boulder, Colorado are coming to St. Louis for a concert at the Bauernhof at Grant’s Farm on June 3. Mannis is working to raise $150,000 to LLS to help patients and their families who are dealing with blood cancers.

Mannis says the concert is a way to help people fight COVID fatigue and support an important cause at the same time.

The Bauernhof normally holds 800 people but the concert will be limited to 400 for the outdoor event. The Samples have a big St. Louis following. To get tickets, go to the links below. You can also watch it virtually by texting 314-322-8892. Tickets are $100.

