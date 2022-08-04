ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Clydesdales are a tradition for St. Louis Cardinals games and Anheuser-Busch events. For a limited time, you can see some of the region’s youngest Clydesdales in action this month.

Grant’s Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.

Visitors can see the Clydesdales in-person at Grant’s Farm during normal hours through Aug. 21. After that, the Clydesdales will stay on the property, but may head out to pastures at times and may not always be visible to guests.

Grant’s Farm says there will be ample viewing and photo opportunities during the Clydesdale Close-Up Tour at the Bauernhof Courtyard. The site is closed due Thursday due to flooding and the animals are sheltered, but Grant’s Farm could reopen as soon as Friday.