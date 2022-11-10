ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The efforts are underway to address a dire need in St. Louis County. A nonprofit is working to open a sober home for women to recover from long-term drug and alcohol addiction.

Women who have battled addiction say the most difficult part of recovery is leaving rehab and reintegrating into your life. They are fragile and vulnerable when returning to family and friends.

The Gratitude House is a nonprofit in St. Louis that is raising money to open the only sober house solely for women in St. Louis County. The plan is to buy a home for eight women. They must be clean and sober for 30 days, have a job, or be in school.

They must attend regular support meetings for their addiction. The women will learn to acclimate to the world in a structured, supportive, and loving environment, surrounded by other women who have lived with the same struggles.

The Gratitude House is planning a series of three concerts to raise money to buy the home. The first one is this weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 12. All the proceeds will go toward purchasing the home.

To buy tickets for the concert series, click here.