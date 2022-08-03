ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis has announced that it is closing later this month. After 20 years, Grbic Restaurant, known for its Eastern European cuisine, is shutting down the dining room.

The business will be moving on the focus on private events. The last dinner service will be on Sunday, August 28th. They recommend making reservations. Other local restaurants closing after decades have seen an uptick in business from customers looking to get one last meal.

The announcement was posted to their Facebook page Tuesday:

To all of our dear guests, friends, and family:

It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of our beloved Grbic Restaurant. Our last dinner service will be Sunday, August 28th, 2022. However, this is not goodbye. After twenty successful years in the restaurant industry, we are thrilled to be starting on a new endeavor, focusing on private events and weddings.

This was a bittersweet decision that weighed heavy on our hearts, but we know it is the right one. The owners, Sulejman & Ermina Grbic, deserve to prepare for retirement. (Though we all know they won’t be sitting around much…)

Over twenty years ago, we proudly introduced Balkan cuisine to the community that we love so much, and we were embraced with open arms. Whether you have been dining with us for years or just now found us, we thank you for your support. We are grateful for your loyalty; we are humbled and honored to have served you. You have trusted us with your routine family dinners, your treasured events, and your extraordinary moments, and we thank you.

Grbic Restaurant gave us all a place to feel like home, and it has been nothing short of spectacular.

But don’t shed any tears! We will still be here for all of your future parties and private events, as the restaurant will soon undergo renovations, transforming into a fully customizable, private event space! Also, any currently booked events will NOT be affected.

Grbic was built with passion, love, and devotion. With those key elements, Ermin & Senada Grbic will continue to carry on the family legacy for years to come, along with some heavenly guidance from their dear sister Erna.

So, this is not goodbye, just till next time. Thank you for being a part of our family.

All our love,

The Grbic Family

PLEASE NOTE: Until the restaurant closes, RESERVATIONS ARE HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Reservations can be made through Yelp, by sending us a message or e-mail, or by phone DURING business hours.

Current business hours:

Friday 4:00-9:00

Saturday 12:00-10:00

Sunday 12:00-8:00