Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns to Forest Park this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns to Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park this weekend. FOX 2 is once again a proud sponsor of the event. More than 1,000 hot air balloons will glow on Friday and they will fly on Saturday. 50 more balloons will be added this year.

Additional safety measures will include the addition of multiple Schnucks family picnic areas allowing families ample space to safely enjoy the sights and sounds of the event. The full event schedule, announcements, maps, and more are available at: greatforestparkballoonrace.com.