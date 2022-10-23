ST. LOUIS – Where can you run, eat candy, and drink a beer?

It may sound counter-productive, but you can do this at the Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race in Eureka.

Go! St. Louis is lacing up for their spookiest and most festive race of the year. The race kicks off at 7:00 a.m. You can pick from a full or half-marathon to run, or you can do a 10k, 5k, or Fun Run. Whatever your speed, bring the family and have some fun.

Most importantly, wear your coolest, spookiest costume – because there is a costume contest after the race. The Halloween fun starts with the Trick-Or-Treat 5k.

You can still register for the race on-site Sunday, October 23.