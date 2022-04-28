ST. LOUIS – Area residents will soon be able to walk, bike, or just enjoy the breeze at parks across St. Louis with the Deer Creek Greenway Connector. The groundbreaking for the project in Brentwood is happening on Thursday.

The new connector will create a walking and biking trail linking several parks in Brentwood, Webster Groves, and Maplewood. Brentwood and its partner Great Rivers Greenway will begin the groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m. along Manchester Road in the parking area south of Arby’s overlooking the Brentwood Bound project site. Area residents are invited to join.

The city and Great Rivers Greenway are partnering on the planning, design, and construction of the new paved greenway connection between Rogers Parkway and the Deer Creek Greenway at Brentwood Boulevard and Marshall Avenue. The greenway currently stretches two miles between the Deer Creek Shopping Center through Deer Creek Park in Maplewood to Lorraine Davis Park in Webster Groves. When complete, the greenway connector will create a paved, accessible walking and biking trail linking Brentwood’s Memorial Park to Lorraine Davis Park among others.

This project is part of the city’s Brentwood Bound plan that also includes the Deer Creek flood mitigation and Manchester Road improvements projects.