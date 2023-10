ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is holding an earthquake drill Thursday.

Southeast Missouri is home to a very large and active seismic zone. It caused major damage to the area in the 1800s.

The ‘Great Shake Out’ earthquake drill begins at 10:19 a.m. Participants will be instructed to drop to their knees, cover their head with their hands, or get under a desk and hold on until the shaking stops.

