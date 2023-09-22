ST. LOUIS – You can enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of Latin culture this weekend. The Greater Hispanic Festival returns to Soulard Park.

The event is to highlight the rising Hispanic population in the region. There will be live Latino bands, including a DJ that blends Latin rhythms with hip-hop music. You can also enjoy dishes from all over Mexico and South America made by local vendors.

There will also be Latin dancing, Hispanic crafts, and a kid’s corner. Some of the funds raised from the festival will be used to fund scholarships for underprivileged children.

The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it’ll go from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

More information about the Hispanic Festival can be found at STL.com.