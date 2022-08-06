ST. LOUIS – If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Now, there’s a convention for that right here in the St. Louis area. On Saturday, August 6, the Greater Sneaker Society is hosting Missouri’s largest sneaker convention at the Bud Dome in south county.

More than 150 vendors will be on hand selling sneakers, artwork featuring sneakers, and even rugs featuring sneakers. Event organizers say it’s all part of the growing culture.

For more information, click here.