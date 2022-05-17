ST. LOUIS – Nearly 60 veterans from the St. Louis area are returning home Tuesday evening after visiting memorials in our nation’s capital honoring their military service.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight is completing its 97th mission and first trip to Washington, D.C. of 2022.

Forty-eight Vietnam veterans, 8 Korean War veterans, and a veteran of World War II made the trip. They visited the Lincoln Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, the Air Force Memorial, the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, as well as memorials for World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans.

Photo: Carl Lund, Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

Photo: Carl Lund, Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

Photo: Carl Lund, Greater St. Louis Honor Flight

The program began in the St. Louis area in 2008 to ensure veterans get to see the memorials at least once in their lives. Trips are funded by donations from individuals, companies, and foundations. The veterans are accompanied by guardians who cover their own expenses.

The 97th Honor Flight is due back at St. Louis-Lambert Airport around 8 p.m. at the Southwest terminal.