Greater St. Louis Honor Flights to take first trip since pandemic Tuesday

ST. LOUIS– The greater St. Louis Honor Flight will take its first trip tomorrow since March 2020 due to the pandemic grounding its travels.

The group will take nearly 60 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice.

This will be the 94th Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and the first time they’ve had to charter their own plane.

“Because we have been grounded for so long, and because several veterans have passed away while waiting for their flight, we decided to take three big flights between now and November”, according to Jim Pettit, Operations Director.

Nationwide, there are 125 Honor Flight hubs, who have taken more than 244,000 veterans since 2005. The St. Louis hub flew its first mission in 2009 and has taken more than 2600 veterans.