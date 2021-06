ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A former gym employee who pled guilty to secretly photographing and recording of nude women between 2016 to 2018 while they were tanning has been sentenced by a local judge. Michael Koch, 29, will serve 15 days in jail and face five years of probation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors did not recommend prison because the victims wanted the images removed from the internet and Koch complied. The judge tossed out the four year prison sentences on each of the four felony counts of invasion of privacy.