ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Go Greek in the Central West End this weekend at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Their annual greek festival begins today at 5:00 pm and runs until 9:00 pm.

Enjoy colorful Greek cultural dances, music, and a gift shop. The biggest attraction is the food like gyros, baklava shish kebobs.

Greekfest continues through Monday, September 5th. It will be at St. Nicholas Church on Forest Park Avenue east of Kingshighway.