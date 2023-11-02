ST. LOUIS – Rock band Green Day is bringing their ‘Saviors’ Tour to St. Louis next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 20+ shows on Thursday, August 15. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of 2004’s American Idiot, as well as the 1994-certified Diamond album, ‘Dookie.’

‘Saviors’ Tour Schedule

  • Mon. Jul 29: Washington, DC – Nationals Park
  • Thurs. Aug 01: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
  • Sat. Aug 03: Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
  • Mon. Aug 05: New York, NY – Citi Field
  • Wed. Aug 07: Boston, MA – Fenway Park
  • Fri. Aug 09: Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
  • Sat. Aug. 10: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
  • Tues. Aug. 13: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
  • Thurs. Aug. 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Sat. Aug 17: Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
  • Tues. Aug 20: Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
  • Thurs. Aug 22: Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
  • Sat. Aug 24: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
  • Mon. Aug 26: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • Wed. Aug 28: Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
  • Fri. Aug 30: Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
  • Sun. Sep 01: Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
  • Wed. Sep 04: Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
  • Sat. Sep 07: Denver, CO – Coors Field
  • Tues. Sep 10: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Wed. Sep 11: Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
  • Sat. Sep 14: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
  • Wed. Sep 18: Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
  • Fri. Sep 20: San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
  • Mon. Sep 23: Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
  • Wed. Sep 25: Portland, OR – Providence Park
  • Sat. Sep 28: San Diego, CA – Petco Park