ST. LOUIS – Rock band Green Day is bringing their ‘Saviors’ Tour to St. Louis next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 20+ shows on Thursday, August 15. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m.

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of 2004’s American Idiot, as well as the 1994-certified Diamond album, ‘Dookie.’

‘Saviors’ Tour Schedule

Mon. Jul 29: Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Thurs. Aug 01: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat. Aug 03: Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

Mon. Aug 05: New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed. Aug 07: Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri. Aug 09: Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat. Aug. 10: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tues. Aug. 13: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thurs. Aug. 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat. Aug 17: Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tues. Aug 20: Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

Thurs. Aug 22: Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat. Aug 24: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon. Aug 26: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed. Aug 28: Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri. Aug 30: Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun. Sep 01: Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed. Sep 04: Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat. Sep 07: Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tues. Sep 10: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed. Sep 11: Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat. Sep 14: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed. Sep 18: Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri. Sep 20: San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon. Sep 23: Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed. Sep 25: Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat. Sep 28: San Diego, CA – Petco Park