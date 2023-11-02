ST. LOUIS – Rock band Green Day is bringing their ‘Saviors’ Tour to St. Louis next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 20+ shows on Thursday, August 15. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m.
Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of 2004’s American Idiot, as well as the 1994-certified Diamond album, ‘Dookie.’
‘Saviors’ Tour Schedule
- Mon. Jul 29: Washington, DC – Nationals Park
- Thurs. Aug 01: Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Sat. Aug 03: Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
- Mon. Aug 05: New York, NY – Citi Field
- Wed. Aug 07: Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Fri. Aug 09: Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
- Sat. Aug. 10: Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Tues. Aug. 13: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Thurs. Aug. 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sat. Aug 17: Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
- Tues. Aug 20: Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
- Thurs. Aug 22: Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark
- Sat. Aug 24: Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
- Mon. Aug 26: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Wed. Aug 28: Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
- Fri. Aug 30: Nashville, TN – Geodis Park
- Sun. Sep 01: Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
- Wed. Sep 04: Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Sat. Sep 07: Denver, CO – Coors Field
- Tues. Sep 10: Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Wed. Sep 11: Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Sat. Sep 14: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed. Sep 18: Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
- Fri. Sep 20: San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
- Mon. Sep 23: Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park
- Wed. Sep 25: Portland, OR – Providence Park
- Sat. Sep 28: San Diego, CA – Petco Park